Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Position Lowered by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,957 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Transocean were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 95,205 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,013,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 124,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,481,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,276 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

RIG opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.81. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

