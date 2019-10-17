TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.82. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,059,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

