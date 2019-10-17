TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $584.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $582.66 to $584.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $558.82.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.01. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $307.36 and a one year high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.19, for a total transaction of $5,149,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,515.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,833 shares of company stock valued at $163,064,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after acquiring an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

