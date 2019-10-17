Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. 2,200,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.