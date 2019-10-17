Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 217.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.