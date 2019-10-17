Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $54.66. 172,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

