Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,083 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 776% compared to the typical daily volume of 352 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 1,191,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

