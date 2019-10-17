Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical volume of 1,039 call options.

NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 205,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.