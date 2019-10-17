Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,104% compared to the average volume of 402 call options.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.44.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $353,082.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $175,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,497 shares of company stock worth $14,684,615 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.