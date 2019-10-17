Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,990 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,226% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day moving average is $218.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $298.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

