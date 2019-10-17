Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $115.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Shares of TSCO opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

