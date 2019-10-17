Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 3,106 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $135.17 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.91.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

