Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.79

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $17.10. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 7,251 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOSYY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

