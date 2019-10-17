Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will post $745.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.60 million and the highest is $768.00 million. Toro reported sales of $539.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,420 shares of company stock worth $6,825,905. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

