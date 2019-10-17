Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $77,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $151,805.52.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 31,023 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $533,285.37.

On Thursday, September 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $73,821.52.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 7,764 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $151,087.44.

On Friday, July 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $92,007.36.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 357,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.28. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Yext by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,494,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP raised its stake in Yext by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

