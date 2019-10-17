TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $60,284.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Liquid. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036382 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00089044 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001234 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,143.77 or 1.00441570 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000633 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,550,697 coins and its circulating supply is 16,382,336 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.