Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) Shares Down 1.6%

Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 5,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 181,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

