THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.35. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 16,457,188 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

About THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

