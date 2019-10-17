Thomas S. Glanville Sells 1,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.83 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.