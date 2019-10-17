Thomas S. Glanville Sells 1,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.83 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.