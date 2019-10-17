Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,110 shares in the company, valued at $150,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.00.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 299,723 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
