Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,110 shares in the company, valued at $150,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 299,723 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.