Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 36 ($0.47).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

TCG remained flat at $GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. Thomas Cook Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.25 ($0.72). The stock has a market cap of $53.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.01.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

