THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 3,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,860. The company has a market cap of $213.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

