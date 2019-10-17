THEKEY 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,474.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $1,474.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,215,839,774 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

