The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 23,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 32.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,297,000 after acquiring an additional 460,064 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in The Medicines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,867,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in The Medicines by 42.9% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Medicines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in The Medicines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.91. The Medicines has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Medicines will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

