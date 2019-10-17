The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 612,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,597,943. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.