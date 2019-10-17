Tezos Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $591.53 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00011062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003819 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

