Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Shares of TXT traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 79,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,303. Textron has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

