Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Terex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Terex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.