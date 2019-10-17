Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNAV. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $423,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at $22,704,186.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 521,404 shares of company stock worth $5,462,082. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 1,392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

