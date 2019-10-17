Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Shares Up 4.4%

Tekmar Group PLC (LON:TGP)’s share price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), approximately 2,317 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tekmar Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

