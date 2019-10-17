TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 129,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.90. The stock had a trading volume of 604,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $186.59. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

