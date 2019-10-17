TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.26. 669,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,079,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

