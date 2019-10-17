TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average is $211.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.67.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

