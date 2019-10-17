TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,435,000 after acquiring an additional 338,493 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $46,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 134.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $202.12. 32,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

