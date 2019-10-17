TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 2,687.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,732,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 1,624,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Residential Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,373,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 1,174,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,899. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

