TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,527 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

