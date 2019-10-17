TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 427,300 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,300 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 1.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after buying an additional 57,596,675 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,946,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,090,000 after buying an additional 1,440,595 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,464,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 936,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after buying an additional 3,035,825 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 49,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,589. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

