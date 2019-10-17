TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,400 HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. HUYA comprises approximately 0.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HUYA by 2,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,652 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,918,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,128,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,078,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 1,076,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,342. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.10 and a beta of 1.99. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.