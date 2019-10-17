Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TW. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 182 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 184 ($2.40).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

