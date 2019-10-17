Taylor Wealth Management Partners Decreases Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare accounts for 3.0% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRHC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $449,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,095,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

