Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys Shares of 48,895 Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Ping Identity as of its most recent SEC filing.

PING stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 3,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,171. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

