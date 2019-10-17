Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Robert Duval Sells 10,000 Shares

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Robert Duval sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$10,447.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$177,612.60.
TNX stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 million and a PE ratio of -19.61. Tanzanian Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.