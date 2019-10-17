Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Robert Duval Sells 10,000 Shares

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Robert Duval sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$10,447.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$177,612.60.

TNX stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 million and a PE ratio of -19.61. Tanzanian Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

