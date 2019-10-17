Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $142,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,896.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 664,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 631,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

