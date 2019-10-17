Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Tailored Brands posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tailored Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 20,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

In related news, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,633.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,234.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $291,598. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

