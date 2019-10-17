Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $513,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $52,310.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,810. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

