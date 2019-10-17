Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.46. Syrah Resources shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,634,002 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.23.

In related news, insider James (Jim) Askew purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$124,500.00 ($88,297.87).

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

