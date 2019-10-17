Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Shares of SNPS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.25. 25,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,723. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

