Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Symantec by 28,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,202 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 12,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 38,000,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

In related news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $227,048.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

