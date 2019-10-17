Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Shares Up 4.3%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72, 342,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 490,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Supreme Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

