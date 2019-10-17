SunTrust Banks Lowers SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Price Target to $16.00

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:SEMG opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. SemGroup has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the third quarter worth $5,977,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemGroup in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter worth $885,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter worth $7,256,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SemGroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 626,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

